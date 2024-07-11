Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 23,931 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 129.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,385 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.