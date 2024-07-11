Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 9,214 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7,199.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 179,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,958,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

