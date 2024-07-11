Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 137.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Argus dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.