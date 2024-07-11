Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $1,047,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 734,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,099,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.