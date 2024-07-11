Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $213,336,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $76,714,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Hess by 774.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,351,000 after buying an additional 462,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.04. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.61 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.