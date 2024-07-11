Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 66,253 shares during the last quarter.

ROBT stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $534.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0844 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

