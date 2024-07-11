Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth $4,802,000. True Vision MN LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.7% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Roku by 243.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

