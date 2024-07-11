Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:FLQS opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US small-cap index based on a composite scores of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility. FLQS was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

