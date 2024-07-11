Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $73.47 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.