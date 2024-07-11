Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

NYSE LYB opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

