Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.90 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.49.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.76.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

