Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 572 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

