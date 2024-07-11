Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

