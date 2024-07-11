Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 903.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NYSE ES opened at $58.09 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -242.37%.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

