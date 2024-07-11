Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 538.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.