Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.24% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 367.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $113.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $117.99.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

