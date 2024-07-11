Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $210,327,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 667,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 580,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,719,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,914,000 after acquiring an additional 486,808 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EIX stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

