Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.9 %

CWT stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

