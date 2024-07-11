Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,461 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

