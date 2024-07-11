Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

