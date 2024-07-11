Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 981 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $410.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.