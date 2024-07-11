Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 566 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,768 shares of company stock valued at $146,314,257. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $534.69 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.64.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

