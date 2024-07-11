Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Get Prudential alerts:

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PUK

Prudential Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

Shares of PUK opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. Prudential has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after buying an additional 274,674 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $5,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Prudential by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 537,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 125,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.