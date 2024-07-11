Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.75.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
