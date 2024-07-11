Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulse Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

