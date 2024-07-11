Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Issued By Roth Capital

Get PodcastOne alerts:

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PodcastOne in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for PodcastOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 108.47%.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on PodcastOne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

PodcastOne Price Performance

Shares of PODC stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. PodcastOne has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Insider Transactions at PodcastOne

In related news, Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 22,000 shares of PodcastOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,839 shares in the company, valued at $99,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 76,539 shares of company stock valued at $142,726 in the last ninety days.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

