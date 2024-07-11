Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raised by Desjardins

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$183.14.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$161.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$167.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$170.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

