Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CureVac in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CureVac’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CureVac’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CureVac Trading Up 1.6 %

CureVac stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $696.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.64. CureVac has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CureVac by 351.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

