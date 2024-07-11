Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:TPX)

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 1.7 %

TPX opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

