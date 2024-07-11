Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Decreased by Analyst

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report released on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.70. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $39.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $43.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GWW. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $903.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $923.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $930.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Creative Planning grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 37.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 641.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

