Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 83,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 44,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Q32 Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Q32 Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q32 Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Q32 Bio Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $247.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.34.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($13.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($11.73). As a group, analysts anticipate that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q32 Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Q32 Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the first quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio during the first quarter valued at about $1,836,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also

