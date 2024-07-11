Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Boralex Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BLX)

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Boralex in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

BLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.56.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$36.68.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

