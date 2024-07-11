Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NGT)

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

NGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.00.

Shares of NGT opened at C$61.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$57.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.93. The company has a market cap of C$71.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a one year low of C$39.96 and a one year high of C$62.35.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.59 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 20.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.65%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

