Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,713,728 shares.

Quadrise Fuels International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 17.95 and a quick ratio of 17.28.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

