Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

