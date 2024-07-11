Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.