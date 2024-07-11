Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 88.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

