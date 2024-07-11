RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDNT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDNT

RadNet Stock Down 0.8 %

RDNT stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.40 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $64.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RadNet

In related news, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,531,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,985.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,249,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,501,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,531,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,985.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $23,073,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 168,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 242,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.