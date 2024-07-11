Raymond James Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

