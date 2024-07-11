Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

RJF opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

