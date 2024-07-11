reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) were up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 419,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,661,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

reAlpha Tech Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. reAlpha Tech had a net margin of 2,124.92% and a return on equity of 23.53%.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

