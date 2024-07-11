Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

7/6/2024 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/27/2024 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/14/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2024 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $217.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $202.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.85 and its 200-day moving average is $184.28. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.42 and a 12 month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

