Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 812,129,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,311% from the average daily volume of 57,574,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

About Red Rock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.