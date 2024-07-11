Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $421.11

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.11 ($5.39) and traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.55). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.50), with a volume of 834,028 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 421.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 381.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £972.30 million, a PE ratio of 753.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £19,250 ($24,657.36). 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

