Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Redfin were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,746 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Redfin by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $4,086,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RDFN. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Redfin Stock Performance

Redfin stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $829.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

