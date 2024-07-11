Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.70 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 12.90 ($0.17). 7,813,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 2,814,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.20 ($0.16).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £72.00 million, a PE ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,846.15%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

