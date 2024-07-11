Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 393,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 782,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Get Repay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Repay

Repay Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $960.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Repay by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Repay by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.