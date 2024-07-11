Reviewing Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pixelworks and SEALSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00 SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pixelworks presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.10%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Pixelworks has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEALSQ has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pixelworks and SEALSQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $59.68 million 0.99 -$26.18 million ($0.39) -2.62 SEALSQ $30.06 million 0.44 -$3.27 million N/A N/A

SEALSQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and SEALSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -33.22% -55.94% -22.24% SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pixelworks beats SEALSQ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols. It also provides software and platform licensing products comprising Pixelworks Pro Software, a software that enables development and customize the look and feel of mobile products by use of various features, such as absolute color accuracy, HDR tone mapping, SDR-to-HDR conversion, and others; and TrueCut Motion Platform, content creation tool which provides the ability to dial in a motion look on a shot-by-shot basis. The company distributes its products to integrators, branded manufacturers, and branded suppliers. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.