Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RVMD

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

In other news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,754 shares of company stock worth $677,811. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.