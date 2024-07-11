Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:RELL)

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Richardson Electronics in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 million, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 98.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $223,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Plante purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

