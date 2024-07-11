Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,070 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 579,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.46. 35,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,142. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.56 and a 200 day moving average of $279.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

