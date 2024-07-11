Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$80.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.79.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$49.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$48.67 and a one year high of C$64.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

